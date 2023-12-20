Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises approximately 1.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.27% of Main Street Capital worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. 109,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,589. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

