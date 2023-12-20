Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. 557,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,478. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

