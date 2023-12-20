Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

