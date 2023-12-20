Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

