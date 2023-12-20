Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. 143,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,804. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.