Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

