Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Increased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 3.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

