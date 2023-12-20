Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. 272,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $55.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

