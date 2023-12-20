Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $414,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 146,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

