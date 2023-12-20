Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Increased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

