Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,560. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

