Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,553 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

