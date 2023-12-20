Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 719,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,989. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

