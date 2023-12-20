Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,485,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 714,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 92,258 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,985,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 399,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,633. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

