SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AME. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

AME opened at $163.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

