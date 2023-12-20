SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

