SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 179 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $272.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.42 and its 200-day moving average is $285.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

