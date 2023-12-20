SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $181.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

