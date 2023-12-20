SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 152,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

