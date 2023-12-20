SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

