SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 79.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 45.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.77. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

