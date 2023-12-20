SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $84.39.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.