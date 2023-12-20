SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.20. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

