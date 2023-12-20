SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,016 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $36,082,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,130,000 after buying an additional 2,582,327 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $35,559,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,412.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,315,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,938 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

