SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.