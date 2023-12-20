SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 28.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

