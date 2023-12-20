SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Mayport LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $438.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

