SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

