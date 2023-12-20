SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.