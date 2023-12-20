SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 87.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $448.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

