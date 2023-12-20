SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

