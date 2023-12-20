SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.22% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52-week low of $132.69 and a 52-week high of $164.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average of $150.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.