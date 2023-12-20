SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

