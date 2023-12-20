SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Macerich by 72.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Macerich by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Macerich by 33.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Macerich by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 151.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 192,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

