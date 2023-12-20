Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.08

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.08 and last traded at C$8.99, with a volume of 108972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SES. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6550445 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

