SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 3.1%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 1,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 51,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SecureWorks by 15.5% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,251 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in SecureWorks by 47.9% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in SecureWorks by 47.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

