SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Boosted by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up about 1.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. 175,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,661. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

