Seneca House Advisors Buys New Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Seneca House Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seneca House Advisors owned about 0.17% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,454 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.