Seneca House Advisors Cuts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Seneca House Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 3.8% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors owned about 0.12% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,128,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after purchasing an additional 709,840 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 656,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,230. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

