Seneca House Advisors Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Seneca House Advisors lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,595,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,432,000 after purchasing an additional 69,102 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $4,185,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 155,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,821,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,623,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $265.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.