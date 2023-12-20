Seneca House Advisors Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Seneca House Advisors lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,323. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

