Seneca House Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,592 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 323,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,065. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

