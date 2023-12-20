Seneca House Advisors Has $5.26 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 2.7% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after buying an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 710.2% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 445,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

