Seneca House Advisors Has $6.15 Million Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. AssetMark Financial accounts for about 3.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of AssetMark Financial worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. 30,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.06.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $190.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

