Seneca House Advisors Has $614,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 692.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 909.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. 175,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,823. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $37.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

