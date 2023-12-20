Seneca House Advisors Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

