Seneca House Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Seneca House Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $172.98. 197,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

