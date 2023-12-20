Seneca House Advisors Makes New $11.56 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 226,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,560,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 470,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $56.45.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

