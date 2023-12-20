Seneca House Advisors Makes New $801,000 Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,879,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,934,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 313,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,408. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.