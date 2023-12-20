Seneca House Advisors Purchases 13,228 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,669 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Performance Food Group comprises 2.9% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 202,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

